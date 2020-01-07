Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

RuPaul, Michael Patrick King Tease 22 'Drag Race' Cameos in 'AJ and the Queen' | In Studio

Video Credit: THR In Studio - Duration: 12:52s - Published < > Embed
RuPaul, Michael Patrick King Tease 22 'Drag Race' Cameos in 'AJ and the Queen' | In Studio

RuPaul, Michael Patrick King Tease 22 'Drag Race' Cameos in 'AJ and the Queen' | In Studio

"For this first season, we picked these 22 because of the rural locations where they were, like who's Pittsburgh?

Who's Louisville?" co-creator Michael Patrick King teased.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

RuPaul, Michael Patrick King Tease 22 'Drag Race' Cameos in 'AJ and the Queen' | In Studio [Video]RuPaul, Michael Patrick King Tease 22 'Drag Race' Cameos in 'AJ and the Queen' | In Studio

"For this first season, we picked these 22 because of the rural locations where they were, like who's Pittsburgh? Who's Louisville?" co-creator Michael Patrick King teased.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 12:52Published

Susanne Bartsch, Marcy Richardson & Lola von Rox Dish On The New Show, 'Bartschland Follies' [Video]Susanne Bartsch, Marcy Richardson & Lola von Rox Dish On The New Show, "Bartschland Follies"

Susanne Bartsch brings her nightlife magic to the McKittrick Hotel. "Bartschland Follies" is an eclectic and eccentric cabaret extravaganza where a night at the opera collides with a burlesque circus..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.