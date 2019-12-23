RAY BAEZ Lantern and light show as countdown begins for Chinese New Year https://t.co/h3fOSJWk0c https://t.co/lIGegUc9MZ 5 minutes ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Dubai Celebrates New Year by Elaborate Fire Show on Tallest Building Elaborate fireworks and light show was hosted by the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai to ring in the new year. The whole building was lit from top to bottom, and fireworks were.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:52Published 1 week ago This Lantern Festival Is a Must See Luminocity Festival is a holiday light festival, inspired by lantern festivals in China, on Randall's Island in New York City! For more visit www.luminocityfestival.com Credit: Localish Duration: 02:42Published 3 weeks ago