Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos

Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos

Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos

Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos, who transformed his nation and became a vital mediator in a turbulent region.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said death: Modernising and long-serving Omani leader dies aged 79

The Middle East's longest-ruling leader, Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, has died, state media has...
WorldNews - Published

Oman names culture minister as successor to Sultan Qaboos

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman announced Saturday that culture minister Haitham bin Tariq...
Seattle Times - Published


FreieWeltEu

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos » https://t.co/42KZ2xjuZI 2 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos https://t.co/GmMED7k16A https://t.co/4JkzIPhm4S 6 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos https://t.co/FiNnERZXeI https://t.co/eYlrQwTI5a 18 minutes ago

JRKennedy007v2

JR Kennedy Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos https://t.co/YMPirUQ6Dj 44 minutes ago

helal_thaher

Helal. AL-Thaher Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos | AFP https://t.co/0nCPuTRiME via @YouTube 2 hours ago

p_owere

Paul Owere Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos https://t.co/pRjdmyIjxN via @TheCitizenTZ 3 hours ago

samehelbarqy

Sameh Albarqy Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos [@The_NewArab] #IranVsAmerica https://t.co/nnVVS95UKP 4 hours ago

ConsciousEri

The Truth RT @PressTV: #Oman swears in successor to #SultanQaboos https://t.co/c5dMVcPmbq https://t.co/6sWHPbfoVz 4 hours ago


Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan [Video]Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan

The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

