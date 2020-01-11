Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos, who transformed his nation and became a vital mediator in a turbulent region.View on euronews