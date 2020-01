President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:54s - Published President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats President Trump says Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on at least 4 U.S. embassies.

President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats PRESIDENT TRUMP NOW SAYS THATMULTIPLE U-S EMBASSIES WEREPOTENTIALLY BEING TARGETED PRIORTO THE U-S AIRSTRIKE THATKILLED TOP IRANIAN GENERAL QASEMSOLEIMANI.THE PRESIDENT DIDN'T OFFERSPECIFICS BUT SAYS SOLEIMANIWAS PLOTTING ATTACKS ON FOUR U-SEMBASSIES.SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEOSUPPORTING THATSTATEMENT.CRITICS SAY THE ADMINISTRATIONFAILED TO BACK UP ITS CLAIM THATKILLING THE GENERAL WASJUSTIFIED BY AN IMMINENT THREAT.POMPEO: "THERE IS NO DOUBT THATTHERE WERE A SERIES OF IMMINENTATTACKS THAT WERE BEINGPLOTTED BY QASEM SOLEIMANI, ANDWE DON'T KNOW PRECISELY WHEN ANDWE DON'T KNOW PRECISELY WHERE,BUT IT WAS REAL."LAWMAKERS SAY THEY WERE NEVERTOLD ABOUT PLOTS ON U-SEMBASSIESDURING CLOSED-DOOR BRIEFINGSWITH TRUMP'S TOP AIDES EARLIERTHISWEEK.THIS WEEK, IT PROMPTED THE HOUSEOF REPRESENTATIVESVOTED TO APPROVE A NEWRESOLUTION.IT'S AIMED AT RESTRAINING THEPRESIDEN'TS ABILITY TO USEMILITARY ACTION AGAINST IRANWITHOUT CONGRESSIONALAPPROVAL.







