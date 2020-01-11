Solskjaer: Rashford is a leader 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:07s - Published Solskjaer: Rashford is a leader Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for his leadership qualities after scoring twice in Manchester United's win against Norwich. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Marcus Rashford as a 'leader' on his 200th Ma... https://t.co/WqQ73fcOo3 13 minutes ago