Putin welcomes Merkel to Moscow 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published Putin welcomes Merkel to Moscow German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Russia on Jan. 11 for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the crisis triggered by the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike, the Kremlin press service said. 0

