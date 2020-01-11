Global  

Putin welcomes Merkel to Moscow

Putin welcomes Merkel to Moscow

Putin welcomes Merkel to Moscow

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Russia on Jan.

11 for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the crisis triggered by the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike, the Kremlin press service said.
