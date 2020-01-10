Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

