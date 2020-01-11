Global  

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule, and potentially ushering in further tension with Beijing.

Emer McCarthy reports.
