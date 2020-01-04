Global  

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

The shadow Brexit secretary, who is launching his campaign in Manchester, said the party had not done enough to tackle the issue.

"We should have done more on anti-Semitism.

If you are anti-Semitic you shouldn't be in the Labour Party," he told BBC One's Breakfast programme.

"What I would do is lead from the top and say it's my responsibility to deal with it.

I wouldn't say it's for somebody else.

I want the files, I want to know the numbers on my desk so that I can monitor this."
Keir Starmer is first Labour leadership candidate to pledge support for trans rights

Keir Starmer warned against trans people being used as a "political football" as he pledged his...
Starmer launches bid for leadership of UK's Labour Party

Keir Starmer, a former senior public prosecutor, launched his bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as the...
Keir Starmer launches leadership campaign in Manchester

Keir Starmer has officially launched his Labour leadership campaign in Manchester. Speaking at the Mechanics Institute, the shadow Brexit secretary said: "We need to fight to regain our heartland..

Unison backs Sir Keir Starmer in Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer is welcomed to Unison headquarters in London by General Secretary Dave Prentice after the union declared its support for him. The early front-runner met..

