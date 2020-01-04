Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

The shadow Brexit secretary, who is launching his campaign in Manchester, said the party had not done enough to tackle the issue.

"We should have done more on anti-Semitism.

If you are anti-Semitic you shouldn't be in the Labour Party," he told BBC One's Breakfast programme.

"What I would do is lead from the top and say it's my responsibility to deal with it.

I wouldn't say it's for somebody else.

I want the files, I want to know the numbers on my desk so that I can monitor this."