Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report

From Duchess to Disney?

The London-based Times newspaper reported on Saturday (January 11) that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants.

Both Meghan and her husband Prince Harry blindsided the royal family on Wednesday (January 8) by unexpectedly announcing they would be stepping back from their roles to spend more time in North America, and, quote, "work to become financially independent." The Times gave no details about what Meghan's voiceover would involve, but said Disney would make a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders in return.

The newspaper did not say where the information had come from.

A spokeswoman for Meghan had no immediate comment on the report.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Disney.

A royal source said on Saturday that discussions regarding future plans for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are progressing well and should conclude within days not weeks.