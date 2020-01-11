Global  

Iranians react with anger over downing of plane

Iranians react with anger over downing of plane
Tweets about this

saharODP

sahar RT @GEsfandiari: Iran's admission that it was responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian plane, which killed all 176 people on board, has l… 25 minutes ago

Celia3D

Celia D 🇪🇺London voted to #Remain #REVOKE💚 RT @ICHRI: Listen to what people in the streets of Iran are risking their lives to say: "Resignation is not enough... A trial is necessary.… 29 minutes ago

arturodetexas

arturodetexas Videos posted to social media showed demonstrators outside Tehran’s Amirkabir University chanting against the regim… https://t.co/EdRj0YE1pJ 43 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Iranians react with anger over downing of plane: https://t.co/iUdq39qE2k #Ukraine 45 minutes ago

farangissbayat

Farangiss Bayat RT @UmlandAndreas: Iranians React With Anger After Tehran Admits Downing Ukrainian Plane By Mistake https://t.co/9I626UQHjK 1 hour ago

truthnotfm

truthnotfm Iranians React With Anger After Tehran Admits Downing Ukrainian Plane By Mistake https://t.co/WZkgqUDnWU 1 hour ago

UmlandAndreas

Andreas Umland Iranians React With Anger After Tehran Admits Downing Ukrainian Plane By Mistake https://t.co/9I626UQHjK 1 hour ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Iranians React With Anger After Tehran Admits Downing Ukrainian Plane By Mistake https://t.co/my4S11krdo 2 hours ago

