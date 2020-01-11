Behold The 550-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Digestive Tract 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:54s - Published Behold The 550-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Digestive Tract A 550 million-year-old fossilized digestive tract could provide insight into the transition between simple organisms on Earth and the more complex ones of today. 0

