Apple Is Replacing iPhone Battery Cases Due To Issues

Apple Is Replacing iPhone Battery Cases Due To Issues
Apple will replace some iPhone battery cases for free

If you purchased a iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR battery case between January and October...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •engadget


Apple initiates Smart Battery Case replacement program for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

Apple on Friday activated a service program to replace faulty Smart Battery Cases designed for iPhone...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •9to5Mac



MustangPrairie

Richard Baxter Apple is replacing some iPhone battery cases for free because of charging problems - https://t.co/pOTEG0oUnE 38 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Apple is replacing some iPhone battery cases for free because of charging problems https://t.co/aD4438VTz7 https://t.co/TcXB… 2 hours ago

Nadu_unchained

Narayan RT @Sortiwa: Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR battery free of cost By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: Janua… 3 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR battery free of cost By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Upd… https://t.co/JFLvJoeBrg 3 hours ago

CmllReyes

Christian Miller Apple is replacing some iPhone battery cases for free because of charging problems https://t.co/YrEd2esCdz https://t.co/6zI84QgnfX 5 hours ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Apple is replacing some iPhone battery cases for free because of charging problems https://t.co/y0GZBG6mOV 5 hours ago

Team_Brophy

M Brophy Apple is replacing some iPhone battery cases because of charging problems - CNBC https://t.co/9bFqYEp5Ia 7 hours ago

GeekUsers

Geek News ~ Market Updates Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR battery free of cost https://t.co/JJOpmhsvaF via @circleboom 7 hours ago

