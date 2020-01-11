Global  

Van Dijk: A massive three points

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:27s
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says their 1-0 win over Tottenham is a 'massive three points' but there's still room for improvement even after winning 20 of their last 21 games.
