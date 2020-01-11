Van Dijk: A massive three points now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:27s - Published Van Dijk: A massive three points Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says their 1-0 win over Tottenham is a 'massive three points' but there's still room for improvement even after winning 20 of their last 21 games. 0

