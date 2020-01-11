Well this is a Superfund spotlight music series we are so happy to welcome back our good friends from Atlas star Joe Gallagher and Kristen Carroll both founders of this awesome band that got legs in 2019 and now you're headed to bigger and better things was awesome thank you so much for having an amazing woman station and it's an honor to be here first let's just talk about it through the end of 2019 when you decided to start Atlas star and cowboy rides in Hollywood on a whim never play before we met nothing we got all we do that and then the Grammy nomination things are cooking you know I got into contention for best new rock artists best rock performance then after that we now we're booked in the Hard Rock Cafe Myrtle Beach we're playing the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville wonderful also just found out by the way that Joe Gallagher is a descendant of Buffalo Bill of all peoples are you actually the album is how it's called Trends it's out on Atlas starmusiq.com right now the same guitar man is on Chris and Carol music.

Com and Joe Gallagher Jr., so we actually released two albums in two months I didn't want as a solo artist called a product of the lost city and then that's on Spotify iTunes all that stuff but trans is on Spotify exclusively from this from January 30th to February 13th on February 13th that goes everywhere you found your to move by January 7th I think it was about 3 Saturday we're going to start filming me and him are both wrecking it or both executive producers for it and then you know we're probably have eight hours of filming on Saturday and then probably have another day for filming if I can take bike 200 hours to edit it and get it ready for release some very long do some vocal work I saw you perform at the poor house last year but you also play the electric violin with the unique instruments different from an acoustic violin main difference I'd say is that it's basically just a bridge and with the bridges is the cork piece that goes underneath the strings from the fretboard to the to the piece that the strings connect to I can't run the name of it to save my life right now whenever it it sounds beautiful and it's just a pick up that picks up the sound and it just has a more Punchy sound to it almost like an electric guitar you can have a fax things like that I can't wait to see Tommy condon's Tom Collins downtown on Church Street every Thursday Friday Saturday so I'll be there tonight that I might as well be performing for us today we're play are sing along Guitar Man Meltzer heart to Stone let you fly will I need space t shirt Cass Scenic Railroad they get gas and I hit the road I'm going to Kim back in the river flow searching for cigarette City reaching now full Yohan you're my girl and I'm your guitar man thank you very much