megan story news

Tractor "i'm just hoping and praying there is somebody out there that's going to match and be willing to give up a kidney for me."

It's all in a day's wor?

For 6?yea?

Old st.

Meinrad native steve sitzman.

For the handyma?he enjoys his job in particular.

" i played in the dirt with toys and stuff, and i never outgrew it i guess.

Im still in the dirt and making a living out of it."

But for sitzma?

His life could soon change.

"it just keeps getting worst and worst and now i'm just about on dialysis."

With his kidneys steadily failing over the last several year?

"for my age they are supposed to be my kidney function should be like 65 to 70 percent, and i'm down to nine percent."

The cause of his troubles?

Still unknow?

"and my filters have got like holes in them so they are letting the toxins in my blood go right through and they're not filtering the toxins out of my blood."

"and while steve searches for his perfect match, the community is coming together to rally behind him."

"oh he's great.

He's a workaholic for one thing.

He's a great family man and he's a religious man and for a friend you couldn't ask for a better individual."

Steve's frien??r james wanted to help.

Just months ag?he decided to write about his friend's search.

"i wanted to get the word out to people so that they could in turn help him.

He's helped them with their work projects and what not and i just felt a strong desire to try to spread the word best i could."

"it was overwhelming to start."

Friends and strangers alik?taking part?

Trying to find steve a match "either praying for me or said well go ahead and get tested for you.

It's just amazing that many people wanna help m e."

And while he keeps pushing throug?he refuses to give up hope.

"somewhere out there, there's going to be a match, but finding it is just like a puzzle.you gotta find the right piece to go into it."

If you're interested in learning about organ donation or if you wanna see if you're a match for steve, you can head to our website at wevv.com.

Reporting in spencer county, md,