Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung To Launch New Galaxy Smartphone Lineup

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Samsung To Launch New Galaxy Smartphone LineupSamsung To Launch New Galaxy Smartphone Lineup
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to feature 120Hz displays: Report

South Korean tech gaint Samsung is all set to launch its new next gen smartphone Galaxy S20 instead...
Sify - Published

Samsung Debuts Sleek Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung Debuts Sleek Galaxy ChromebookSamsung introduced a high-end Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The new model could serve...
MacNewsWorld - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK SAMSUNG'S Galaxy S10 has been slashed in price with this device getting a hefty discount. However, with a major sma… https://t.co/jbDSZLyuKZ 2 hours ago

ramojha

Ram Ojha RT @rquickenden: The Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone from @Samsung will have a push-to-talk button that can launch a chat on #MicrosoftTeams.… 3 hours ago

SaraFHawkins

Sara Hawkins Samsung seeks Trademarks in South Korea for Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report… https://t.co/XNjTFTLy8t 3 hours ago

rquickenden

Rob Quickenden The Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone from @Samsung will have a push-to-talk button that can launch a chat on… https://t.co/5ngc6TvQez 4 hours ago

PaidFreeDroid

paidfreedroid.com Samsung will release a new smartphone with a curved display. The new device will be called Galaxy Z Flip.⠀ ⠀ Launch… https://t.co/hLFTzZk8I7 5 hours ago

SunilKu73783115

Sunil Technical Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be launched in India on January 23, Flipkart teased launch date.… https://t.co/k9Dhoz3yCe 1 day ago

hello_ladywhite

Francesca “BaiMuDan 沉连清” SIM OFFICIAL RT @MobileSyrup: Galaxy Bloom is Samsung’s next foldable smartphone, S20 lineup to launch in February https://t.co/j5a21yzfpg https://t.co/… 1 day ago

SpotNews18_

Spot News 18 #Samsung Had Teased This Smartphone In India Just A Few Hours After The Global Launch. Now Samsung #GalaxyS10Lite L… https://t.co/Ij3MkCQXNs 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Honor V30, V30 Pro, MagicWatch 2 and MagicBook laptops launched [Video]Honor V30, V30 Pro, MagicWatch 2 and MagicBook laptops launched

Honor has launched two 5G-ready flagship smartphones earlier this week – Honor V30, V30 Pro along with a new smartwatch and a laptop in China. HONOR View 30 series smartphones are the first..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.