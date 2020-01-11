Global  

Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report

Meghan, the wife of Britain&apos;s Prince Harry, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants, the London-based Times reported on Saturday.

Emer McCarthy reports.
