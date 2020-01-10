Global  

Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau

Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau

Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau

Families of the 176 people killed when Iran admittedly shot down a Ukrainian airliner deserve justice, accountability, answers, closure and compensation, a distraught Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
Canada's Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for shooting down passenger jet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Iran must take full responsibility and be...
Reuters - Published


Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country's 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country's prime minister blamed the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident

​Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence so far "indicates the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

