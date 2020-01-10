Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau

Jyotsna2964 RT @VOANews: ▶️Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said, Saturday, Iran must take full responsibility and be held accountable for shooting down… 5 minutes ago

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @ReutersTV: Iran must be held accountable for shooting plane -Trudeau https://t.co/M5yef4wMnI https://t.co/4sSmsfnDSH 8 minutes ago

Dowlat RT @MEK_Iran: Ali #Khamenei is responsible for all killings during #IranProtests and also the current catastrophic situation in #Iran. The… 11 minutes ago

LENO SOVO 🇩🇰🇺🇸🇨🇦 RT @KamranMatin: The Islamic Republic of #Iran must be held accountable for its many other, even bigger, crimes, e.g. 1980s***jihad on… 18 minutes ago

The Voice of America ▶️Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said, Saturday, Iran must take full responsibility and be held accountable for sh… https://t.co/rvIAST4jnO 19 minutes ago

Apolonia Savastano. RT @HeshmatAlavi: @no_itsmyturn @dustave @nytimes @Reuters The regime in #Iran must be held fully accountable for both downing the Ukrainia… 33 minutes ago