Mourinho: We deserved more 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:07s - Published Mourinho: We deserved more Jose Mourinho felt Tottenham were unlucky to be defeated 1-0 by Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium especially after their encouraging second-half performance.

Recent related news from verified sources Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane is irreplaceable *London:* Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he would get "depressed" if he wallowed in the news...

Mourinho explains transfer window approach; namechecks Piatek Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on talk surrounding Krzysztof Piatek and has said it will take...

