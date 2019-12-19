Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout

Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg Exits With More Than $60 Million Payout

​Boeing disclosed Friday that Muilenburg is contractually owed stock and pension awards worth $62.2 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors [Video]End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year. Reuters reports Kalanick has sold of more than $2.5 billion worth of shares since Uber..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Kalanick Sells More Uber Shares [Video]Kalanick Sells More Uber Shares

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sold another $383 million worth of stock between December 16 and December 18.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.