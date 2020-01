Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Jonah Green has more.

