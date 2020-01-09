Global  

Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

A Palace source has said Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are to sit down at Sandringham on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth to Hold Meeting Over Harry & Meghan's Future

Queen Elizabeth is having a face-to-face with the Royal men of her life to hash out what's next for...
Newspaper headlines: Queen gives '72-hour deadline to resolve rift'

The Queen features on many of the front pages as talks continue over Prince Harry and Meghan's...
BBC News - Published


