Trump Admin Official Says Iran 'Made An Awful Mistake'

The Trump administration has called Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet a terrible tragedy.

The comments came after Tehran admitted mistakenly shooting down the aircraft.

According to Reuters, all 176 passengers and crew on board died in the explosion.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior official in the Trump administration called Iran's actions 'reckless.'

Ultimately, Iran made an awful mistake.

Iran’s reckless actions have again had devastating consequences.
