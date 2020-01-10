'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "I am of course outraged and furious" Fury and widespread condemnation Saturday... After Iran finally admitted to ''unintentionally'' shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft, killing all 176 people on board, following days of denial.

Canada, which had 57 citizens on board, was one of the first to publicly blame an Iranian missile for bringing down the aircraft - - and pressured Iran to come clean.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't letting up on that demand.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "What Iran has admitted to is very serious.

Shooting down a civilian aircraft is horrific.

Iran must take full responsibility.

Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice and closure that the families deserve." Trudeau says Iran still has a lot of questions to answer.

In a statement released on state TV, Iran said the plane was hit ''due to human error'' when it flew near to a sensitive Revolutionary Guards base at an altitude and shape of a hostile target.

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards apologized...saying that when he heard what had happened ''he wished he could die himself'' UPSOT On Twitter, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his condolences to those involved, but also put some of the blame on the U.S. Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday's (January 8) incident was the result of "human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism (that) led to disaster.'' Tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalated on January 3rd, when a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles at U.S. military targets in Iraq on Wednesday.

And then came the downing of the Ukrainian plane just hours after.

Responding to Iran's U-turn, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded an official apology and full cooperation.

But Ukraine is looking for more than just words.

The country announced it will payout roughly U.S. $8300 to each family of those who died in the crash and is working to get compensation from the Iranians.

Trudeau is also seeking financial compensation, but hopes this tragedy will lead Iran and the U.S. to take a time out after the recent flare-up that has cost 176 innocent civilians their lives.