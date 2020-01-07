Global  

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning.

Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes.

The shake further exacerbated the devastating effects left from Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

It was the strongest the area’s felt in nearly a century.

Saturday’s quake hit around 9 a.m.

Off the island’s southern coast, leaving roughly 5,000 customers without power.
