Fargo Season 4 on FX - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the FX series Fargo Season 4 starring Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Timothy Olyphant!

Release Date: April 19, 2020 on FX and Hulu The FX series Fargo Season 4 stars Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Timothy Olyphant.

Set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, it is the first season to not take place primarily in Minnesota or the Dakotas.