Top End Wedding movie trailer

Top End Wedding movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Engaged and in love, Lauren and Ned have just ten days to find Lauren's mother who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory, reunite her parents and pull off their dream Top End Wedding.

As the couple travel through the wild beauty of Australia’s Northern Territory landscapes they meet unforgettable characters, find fulfilment and Lauren learns why her mother had to leave to find home.

Director: Wayne Blair Writers: Miranda Tapsell, Joshua Tyler Stars: Brooklyn Doomadgee, Helena Johnson, Dan Collins