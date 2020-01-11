Global  

Indebted Trailer - NBC

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:44s
Indebted (NBC) Trailer HD - comedy series Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything.

But these boomerang parents aren’t great with boundaries and the question of who’s parenting who quickly become blurred in this multi-generational comedy starring Fran Drescher and Adam Pally as mother and son.
