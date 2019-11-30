Global  

Nation Reels As Storms Leave Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power

At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday.

Reuters reports massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan.

Hurricane-force wind gusts, golf-ball-sized hail and 2 to 5 inches (5-13 cm)of snow fell on Friday night and early Saturday.

The National Weather Service says storms pushed from Texas through the Southeast and Great Lakes into Maine.

Two people were killed when the storm destroyed a trailer home in northwestern Louisiana late Friday.
