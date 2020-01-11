Streets And Sanitation Department Prepares For Snow

Salt and plow trucks were ready to hit the streets as the snowy part of this weekend's winter storm was set to hit Saturday night.



Recent related videos from verified sources Salt Trucks Load Up, Deploy For Winter Storm The first wave of plows and salt trucks were deployed by the Department of Streets and Sanitation on Saturday evening. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:16Published 15 minutes ago Streets get slick as winter storm hits Kansas City Kansas City area residents began preparing themselves Friday for an impending winter storm expected to bring everything from rain, freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow to the metro. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 03:44Published 19 hours ago