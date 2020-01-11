Global  

Streets And Sanitation Department Prepares For Snow

Streets And Sanitation Department Prepares For Snow



Salt and plow trucks were ready to hit the streets as the snowy part of this weekend's winter storm was set to hit Saturday night.

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
