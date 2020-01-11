Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bay Area Niners Fans Cheer Team in First Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:52s - Published < > Embed
Bay Area Niners Fans Cheer Team in First Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium

Bay Area Niners Fans Cheer Team in First Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium

Team coverage as the 49ers closed in on a victory over the Vikings Saturday afternoon.

Da Lin and Betty Yu report.

(1-11-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexandriaSweet

❤️NFCW CHAMPION 49ers!💛 RT @BusterB1028: Calling all @49ers fans in the Louisville area! Come out and join the 502 Faithful Saturday at DiOrio’s in St Matthews to… 5 days ago

BusterB1028

Alex Brown Jr. Calling all @49ers fans in the Louisville area! Come out and join the 502 Faithful Saturday at DiOrio’s in St Matth… https://t.co/x9Y7uEzNNk 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ravens fans get pumped for the first playoff game! [Video]Ravens fans get pumped for the first playoff game!

Ravens fans get pumped for the first playoff game!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

Ravens Fans Pumped For Divisiional Playoff Game [Video]Ravens Fans Pumped For Divisiional Playoff Game

"Ravens fans have Big Truss" in their team.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.