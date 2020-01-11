Global  

Puerto Rico struck by 5.9-magnitude shock

Puerto Rico struck by 5.9-magnitude shockA magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning.
Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News



AnitaRiveraMil4

Anita Rivera Miller RT @JohnLeguizamo: This morning a 6.0 earthquake just hit Puerto Rico. Again. 950 so far in 2020. The worst quake –a magnitude 6.4 that str… 2 minutes ago

ArabAmerican

ḥummuṣ-sexual الشاذ Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock Amid Week of Devastating Seismic Activity https://t.co/qQndjyJrbb 3 minutes ago

zynr07

⚠️🇺🇸🆘 Zach Weiner 🇩🇰🇦🇲🇦🇶 RT @joncoopertweets: Trump has not tweeted even once about the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Puerto Rico, leaving 2/3 of the island… 8 minutes ago

Khrys_Anthony

Anthony RT @bakersfieldnow: California is sending 31 disaster specialists to Puerto Rico after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the island's south… 11 minutes ago

enid_berrios

All Roads With Trump Lead To Putin NP 🌊🐕🦋 RT @AP: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn, less than a day after another one hit the U.S. territory and caused heav… 11 minutes ago

AisleOne

Antonio Carusone The people of Puerto Rico are suffering again. If you can, please try to help. Here’s how: https://t.co/PAEqXFGaXI 12 minutes ago

Nunez200

🇳🇬Pan-Africanism🇳🇬 RT @Reuters: Puerto Rico was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on Saturday, following hundreds of earthquakes and aftershocks that h… 18 minutes ago

Gary_spork

Gary RT @NPR: Thousands of people in Puerto Rico still don't have permanent shelter, three days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the isla… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock [Video]Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes. The shake..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Puerto Rico Hit With Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Hit With Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake

Puerto Rico was hit with an earthquake Saturday, just days after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

