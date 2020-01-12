Global  

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A light round of snow will accumulate from Fond du Lac, Calumet, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Kewaunee counties tonight starting after 6-7 and ending around midnight.

Accumulations will mostly be a dusting to an inch but closer to Sheboygan county, totals will be between 1-3 inches with some localized higher totals near the shore due to the potential lake enhancement.

A lakeshore flood advisory remains in effect until early Sunday due to the strong northeast winds we are currently experiencing.

Those winds will greatly subside by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower teens.

Sunday, we climb into the lower to mid 20s under light northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly cloudy during the day so no weather interference for those having any plans whether it is to go to the Packers game or something else.

We have a quick round of snow Sunday night, around a half inch to two inches will fall by daybreak Monday.

We're also watching the for the chance some snow as a couple of systems move across the Great Lakes next week.
