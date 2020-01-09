Global  

Facebook changes approach to political ads

Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads.

According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools.

Yet the company was criticized for not barring politicians from using its ads system to spread lies.

In the 2016 election, Facebook allowed misuse of user data and failed to counter Russian interference.

Now they face criticism for exempting politicians’ ads from fact-checking standards applied to other content.
