Oprah Winfrey Stops In Minneapolis On 2020 Vision Tour

More than 15,000 people packed into the Xcel Energy Center for Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour, Katie Steiner reports (3:10).

WCCO 4 Weekends -- Jan.

11, 2020
Lady Gaga Assures Fans About New Music During Oprah Winfrey's '2020 Vision' Arena Tour

Lady Gaga is still making music! The Artpop superstar attended the first date of Oprah Winfrey‘s...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Exclusive: Oprah Talks To WCCO Ahead Of Tour Stop [Video]Exclusive: Oprah Talks To WCCO Ahead Of Tour Stop

Oprah Winfrey braved the cold Friday on Minneapolis's Stone Arch Bridge to celebrate a Minnesota running group -- and talk to WCCO's Frank Vascellaro! (5:25) WCCO 4 News - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:25Published

Oprah Visits St. Paul On ‘2020 Vision’ Tour [Video]Oprah Visits St. Paul On ‘2020 Vision’ Tour

Media icon Oprah Winfrey talks to WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro ahead of her national tour stop in St. Paul (2:16). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:16Published

