Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:52s - Published Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires A group of kids took advantage of the warm weather and set up a candy stand at Depot Square.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dave Novelline RT @wbz: Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires https://t.co/RJqrGeCMjF https://t.co/qDxeg51lLh 48 minutes ago automotive Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires https://t.co/m0M4QEENgw 6 hours ago MSN Local Boston Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires #boston https://t.co/IDW1QYBue8 10 hours ago WBZ | CBS Boston News Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires https://t.co/RJqrGeCMjF https://t.co/qDxeg51lLh 11 hours ago