Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires

Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires

Kids In Lexington Raise $2,000 With Candy Stand To Help Fight Australia Wildfires

A group of kids took advantage of the warm weather and set up a candy stand at Depot Square.
