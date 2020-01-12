Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season quickly approaching with new focus of entrepreneurship

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season quickly approaching with new focus of entrepreneurship

2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season quickly approaching with new focus of entrepreneurship

Girl Scouts on the Central Coast got a taste of the new changes for the 2020 Girl Scout cookie program.

This year there is a new entrepreneur pin, girls earn when they set goals at each individual level.

Troops on the Central Coast met at Hartnell College Saturday to learn and bond together as they get ready to sell tens of thousands of boxes this season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MftZach

Zach of @RolledTable Pod I wish I was playing #dnd but Girl Scout Cookie season has begun and my home is chock-full of Girl Scouts. If you… https://t.co/WmCFgGzuWq 22 minutes ago

valserratosx

ᐯᗩᒪ(: ITS GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON!!!!!!!! 46 minutes ago

c10n

Calvin Chin It’s Girl Scout cookie season! Here’s our daughter’s store: https://t.co/NZcyJNd89I 47 minutes ago

averycbuck

ave my favorite season is girl scout cookie season 52 minutes ago

mik90931253

mik 🤠 it’s girl scout cookie season. i’m so happy 1 hour ago

lilsoymermaid

praise seitan Ⓥ RT @kristaforwalkin: It’s Girl Scout cookie season and Stella’s troop sells 5 different vegan cookie options!! I know a lot of my friends o… 1 hour ago

metalupis

Metalupis RT @MisterNicholas_: Since it’s Girl Scout Cookie season, a PSA: Store your Thin Mints in the freezer. 1 hour ago

cloudychelc

chelc ☁️ it’s Girl Scout cookie season which means my wallet is about to be empty, my skin not clear, and my tummy full of sweets 😔 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Girl Scout Remixes Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' [Video]Girl Scout Remixes Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts'

It's Girl Scout cookie season, and one girl decided to remix the star's hit to sell more cookies.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:07Published

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona prepare for cookie season 2020 [Video]Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona prepare for cookie season 2020

Approximately 500,000 boxes of cookies were distributed to girl scout troops across Pima County Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.