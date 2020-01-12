Global  

Pappy's Place hosts Vikings watch party

Pappy's Place hosts Vikings watch partyWhat better way to watch the Vikings than with more Vikings fans.
News 3 what better way to watch the game then with more vikings fans?

Like every sunday, pappy's place in rochester hosted a viewing party for the vikingsániners games with fans enjoying the football and of course the food.

The restaurant was flooded with purple and gold..

I had the chance to talk with fans aactiox "if we can beat drew brees and the saints and drew brees just broke a lot of records, if we can beat them we can do anything.

The saints are a harder team to beat on the road than san francisco so i think we're going to dominate the second half and win this game.

I'm kind of upset they didn't want me to play for them today but we're at pappy's and we love it up here and




