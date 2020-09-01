Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Injured Pinned Skid Loader (1-9-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Man Injured Pinned Skid Loader (1-9-20)Man Injured Pinned Skid Loader (1-9-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man Injured Pinned Skid Loader (1-9-20)

Up to life in prison.

A hamilton man is recovering this evening after being pinned against a skid-steer loader.

It happened yesterday around 2:40 in the afternoon on private property on state route b near hamilton.

A pick-up rolled downhill and hit 54-year-old jeffrey dalton, pinning him against the skid-steer loader -- according to authorities.

Troopers said he was life- flighted to the hopsital with serious




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.