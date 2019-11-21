South Dakota State Uses Hot Start to Surge Past 'Dons 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published South Dakota State Uses Hot Start to Surge Past 'Dons South Dakota State Uses Hot Start to Surge Past 'Dons 0

South Dakota State Uses Hot Start to Surge Past 'Dons 67-64.. busy day for college basketball and the summit city is no exception... purdue fort wayne back at home hosting south dakota state..and this thing was all jackrabbits in the early going... beautiful execution on the underneath out of bounds... matt dentlinger gets a wide open layup to put the jacks up 26-8...mastodons trying to mount a comeback late in the first half... jarred godfrey cans a three... had 13 points tonight but it took him 14 shots to get there..later, godfrey gives to brian patrick, who goes and gets two of his team-high 16 points on the night... plus the foul... but he was inefficient as well... 17 field goal attempts for patrick..and s-d-s-u seemed to get whatever they wanted on the other end... david wingett leads the way with 21 points..jackrabbits led





