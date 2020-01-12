Linton vs Bloomfield

Hello and welcome back.

For the past five years the greene county invite has belonged to the linton miners.

Tonight the bloomfield cardinals wanted to see if they could put an end to linton's reign.

It was an absolutely packed house at wrv for this county championship game.

1st qtr, bloomfield senior turner royal gets his cardinals going with this three from the wing.

Bloomfield takes the early lead.

Later qtr, linton senior kip fougerousse had a three of his own for bloomfield, just in front of the volleyball line.

Bloomfield has a star in the making in sophmore baylin graf as he hits the three from the top of the perimiter.

These two teams were going shot for shot in the first qtr.

2nd qtr now, linton gets the steal and toss the ball up the floor to future sycamore lincoln hale for the lay in.

Miners lead by four.

Bloomfield not going away though as someone forgets to cover royal after he inbounds the ball.

He drills the corner three.

Cardinals back within one.

Hale wants another county championship to add to his resume though as he knocks down a corner three of his own.

Linton lead by 12 at the half but bloomfield came back and sent this game to overtime.

But the miners were too much for the cardinals in ot as linton claims their sixth straight