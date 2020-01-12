Pets of the Week (Part 1) - Sherbert & Baker

Abused, are sherbert and baker.

These adorable kittens came to the tupelo lee humane society.

As you can imagine they are looking for forever homes.

Both are three months old and domestic shorthair.

Their adoption 80 dollars each which covers their spay and neuter as well as their shots and microchip.

For more information, call the tupelo-lee humane society at 662-205-4421.

It's open tuesday through saturday 10 am to 6 pm.

Closed on sundays and mondays.

The tupelo-lee humane society (tlhs) was founded in december 1979 to bring more attention to companion animal overpopulation and to replace the local "pound" with a true animal shelter.

Both goals were accomplished.

Tlhs is a privately run non-profit organization (501(c)3), but we do currently contract with and receive funding from the city of tupelo and with lee county.

However, tlhs primarily relies on funding from donations and fundraisers to help house, feed, and care for the 6,000 animals per year who enter the shelter.

We are a dedicated team of trained staff and volunteers that strive to provide a temporary home for the abused, neglected, lost, or abandoned and unwanted animals.