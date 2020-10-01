On The Beat 1/10/20 - Homes By Frye on House Plans 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published On The Beat 1/10/20 - Homes By Frye on House Plans Troy talks with Kenny Frye of Homes By Frye about his latest development, Villas at Wolf Creek located in Caledonia. For more information, call (662) 327-6900 or 251-5481. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend On The Beat 1/10/20 - Homes By Frye on House Plans Famous developer here in the state of mississippi. Homes by frye is the business and of course we are talking all about villas at wolf creek, his latest development. How are you my friend? Kenny frye: good. Troy: okay. We're looking at some wonderful homes up on screen now of your development. What's the price point starting at? Kenny frye: our lowest house would be 260. Troy: okay and it goes up to about 350? Kenny frye: 350. About 350. Troy: i think that's an incredible... kenny frye: that's a good price right now. Troy: yeah. You say there's all different sizes of lots. Correct as well? Just give people an idea of what we're looking at this wonderful b roll. Kenny frye: there's lots from acre and a quarter to two and three quarter acres. Troy: okay. And how many homes will be built in this development when it's all finished? Kenny frye: 35. Troy: only 35. That's not a crowded development. Kenny frye: no, it's a big lot.t just takes the air to do it. There's reasons why you have to do that because of jet systems and that kind of thing over sprays and stuff like that. So you have to have an acre and a quarter. Troy: why did you pick this area when it comes to buying the land to build the development? Kenny frye: it's a good location. They have a great school system out there and at the end of the day, it's a great place to build. Troy: especially to start a family. Kenny frye: yeah. Yeah. We've got a lot of families coming in, a lot of people from the base and a lot of people coming from columbus moving out that way. Troy: i think it's fantastic. Al right. What are some of the amenities that we have in the homes that we can be part of choosing? Kenny frye: the flooring, cabinetry, countertops, paint on the inside and we will let you pick the brick on the outside. Troy: really? Is there many different colors? You don't have a scheme throughout the development? Kenny frye: we've got a scheme on the outside. As far as our roofs, we're doing all the roofs one color. We do a lot of stuff on our soffits and downspouts and gutters. We pretty much keep those in line with one to two different colors that sort of blend in with the neighborhood. Troy: all right. Now i do believe also we're talking about custom showers. Kenny frye: yes. Troy: excuse me. What does that mean? Kenny frye: well, each house actually has a custom shower in it and a garden tub. Troy: what's a custom shower? For people who don't quite understand what that could mean. Kenny frye: well a custom shower would be something that would have a seat in it. It would be all tile and nice shower heads. Troy: okay. Now we also know that when you go through and you start, you come over, you have a showroom view of what's going down in one of the new homes. What's the start to finish ratio when it comes time? I come over, i sign the papers. Then what? Kenny frye: usually for us from start to finish, you're looking at three to four months. Troy: okay. So when we say three to four months, that's move in? Kenny frye: that's move in. Troy: and that's all the landscaping done as well? Kenny frye: everything. Troy: everything. Kenny frye: yes. Troy: i want to know, just say i'm two months into it and we're almost done. Is there any way that, let's just say all of a sudden my wife or my husband says we want our mother to move in. Can we add a mother-in-law home or is that something we have to do when we first start? Kenny frye: no if you're toward the end, we'd rather do it before we got all the yard sided and that kind of thing, but you can do a mother-in-law suite, you can build a shop, you can do an in ground pool and fencing. Troy: and this is something what we do prefer to do that at the beginning. Right? Kenny frye: i'd rather know on the front end because there's other utilities and stuff that need to be run on the front end, but you can still do it later. Troy: okay. So we would have to be coming to you. I want everyone to know as well, you don't do all the financing. Kenny frye: i actually do all the construction loans and stuff and then they pick the provider that they want to use. Different banks. Whether it's a va loan or it's just a local bank. Troy: that's what i wanted to ask you. What do i need to prepare before i come to you? Kenny frye: actually just need your personal loan from a bank. Troy: okay. That sounds pretty easy. Make sure you're qualified. Know what you're allowed to borrow up to. Kenny frye: that's right. Troy: and whether this is part of... i think this is a fantastc way to get into a new home. You're amazing, man. Kenny frye: yeah. Thank you. Troy: thank you so much. Kenny frye: thank you so much. Troy: if you want to find out more information about homes by frye, there's all the information up on the screen for you. Mr. kenny frye, and his amazing develop in





