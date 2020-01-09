Global  

Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes.

Authorities said it could get “very, very challenging” and prepared military backup.

According to Reuters, soaring temperatures and erratic winds create dangerous conditions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said defense personnel would stood ready to move to bushfire grounds.

Authorities already sent emergency texts to 240,000 people in Victoria and told them to leave.
