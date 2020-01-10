Midmorning With Aundrea - January 10, 2020 (Part 2)

The british royal family is reeling from an extraordinary new rift involving prince harry and meghan markle.

The couple is ástepping downá as senior members of the family and will split their time between the u-k and north america.

One british tabloid calls it ámegxit.á mark phillips is at buckingham palace.

Megan and harry were known to be unhappy.

Now everybody is.

They had been discussing how to distance themselves from the royal whirlwind but went ahead and issued their statement on their own -- and without clearing it with the upper reaches of the royal food chain... particularly the queen.

'we intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family' their statement said.

'we now plan to balance our time between the united kingdom and north america.'.

The palace countered.

'discussions... are at an early stage', the royal family said.

'these are complicated issues'.

Code for -- not so fast, kids.

That's not how we do things around here.

For megan and harry, it was like a declaration of independence.

They were just back in london after a carefree, six- week holiday escape in canada... ... family time with young archie away from the palace pressure cooker.

They went to the canadian embassy in london to say thanks.

My goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there.

And they wanted more.

It's been a stormy time for the couple since that sunny wedding day twenty-months ago.

Megan may have been a tv star used to the public glare, but -- as friends had warned her -- nothing prepared an american, especially one with a bi-racial background, for the kind of scrutiny she would endure.

My british friends said to me, i'm sure he's great but don't do it because the british tabloids will destroy your life.

Harry, who had lived through his mother, princess diana's, battles with the tabloid press, had become increasingly defensive.

I will always protect my family and now i have a family to protect.

Its' being described by royal watchers like roya nikkah as a palace civil war it think harry and meghan , going own their own way on it have really,really put the cat amongst the pigeons and have caused a perhaps an irreparable rift with senior members of the royal family including the queen it hasn't taken long for harry and megan to go from being a breath of fresh air the royals desperately need to becoming a storm that threatens to blow the roof off the house of windsor suggested outcue: from brexit to mexit.

But how will this work?

The couple says they want to be financially independent.

Will she go back to work?

What will he do?

Can you be a part time royal?

The is uncharted territory.

Nobody knows.

Mark phillips, cbs news, london.

"black panther and "creed actor michael b.

Jordan takes on a role based on a real person in his latest film.

Rick damigella has a preview of "just mercy.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- "the first time i visited deat row, i wasn't expecting to meet someone the same age as me, from a neighborhood just like ours.

Could have been me, ma."

Michael b.

Jordan portrays civil rights attorney bryan stevenson in the biographical drama "just mercy.

"i feel like it's a movie tha speaks on something that, you know, obviously the movie takes place in the late '80s but we're still going through it today, it's a conversation we can't get fatigued on."

"you a rich boy from harvard you don't know what it is down here, where you're guilty from the moment you're born."

"we all need to see this, w need to see what happened back then and what is continuing to happen now and how do we get active."

For jordan, working with stevenson was key to his role and the film.

"we've spent a lot of tim together and the thing that really impresses me about michael was that not only is he talented and, and really skillful, he's also deeply committed to these issues.

And that's the thing that gave me the confidence to believe that this was a project that should move forward."

"it took some time to craf because we didn't, his memoir is so dense and it's a lot of stories because it continues to happen every day.

He's continually fighting these cases, he's in the supreme court, he's trying to change policy.

He's trying to get the judicial system back on track."

"if we can look at ourselve closely, we can change this world for the better."

In hollywood, i'm rick damigella.

We'll be right back to wrap things on on the next midmorning.