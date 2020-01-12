Global  

The Top Five Most Common Fights Between Couples

1.

Fights over household chores are usually about one person doing more of them.

2.

Fights about money occur when one spends more than the other.

3.

Fights over social media can be about using who you follow or using it too much.

4.

Couples fight over one prioritizing work over the relationship.

5.

After having kids couples often fight over not spending enough time together.
