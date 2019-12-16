Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads

YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads

YouTuber David Dobrik’s new smartphone app hit 1 million downloads in less than a month.

The app, David’s Disposable, mimics the experience of using a disposable camera.

According to Business Insider, not only does it look like a disposable photo, but they take time to “develop.” Users can only see photos after 9 a.m.

The next day and can also order prints of the photos.

David’s team said the app became popular because people can’t pretend to be perfect with these photos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

YouTuber David Dobrik already hit 1 million downloads on his new app that makes your photos look like they were taken with a disposable camera

YouTuber David Dobrik already hit 1 million downloads on his new app that makes your photos look like they were taken with a disposable camera· David Dobrik, a YouTube star with more than 15 million subscribers, recently released a photo app...
Business Insider - Published

YouTuber’s disposable camera app topped App Store as downloads soar past 1 million

YouTuber’s disposable camera app topped App Store as downloads soar past 1 millionFans of YouTube creator David Dobrik are captivated by his new digital disposable camera app, with...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Dobrik FORCED to Move After Fans Won't Stop Showing Up at His House [Video]David Dobrik FORCED to Move After Fans Won't Stop Showing Up at His House

David Dobrik hasn't had any luck trying to get rid of the fans who are trying to get to his house 24/7. David might have to move due to the amount of people trying to get into his property in the..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:20Published

David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau Win Big at 2019 Streamy Awards | THR News [Video]David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau Win Big at 2019 Streamy Awards | THR News

David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau Win Big at 2019 Streamy Awards | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 04:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.