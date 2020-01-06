Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas

About 300 people in Dallas came to see Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg and well-known TV Judge Judy Sheindlin — who has endorsed him — Saturday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bloomberg's campaign staff swells to 800

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has hired about 800 staff members as part of a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gslayen

Galia Slayen WATCH: Democratic Presidential Candidate ⁦@MikeBloomberg⁩ Visits Dallas #Bloomberg2020 https://t.co/pEzJ17mLpv 20 minutes ago

DMurphTweets

Dennis Murphy RT @CBSNews: Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg is not sure if killing Qassem Soleimani was the right decision — but said mak… 36 minutes ago

305Supersuzyq

Suzyq RT @CBSNews: Judge Judy is all in for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. She tells CBS News she endorsed the former New York… 42 minutes ago

cbs11jack

Jack Fink #NEW @MikeBloomberg kicked off his national campaign with a bus tour in #Texas & a stop in #Dallas. I asked him wh… https://t.co/pEk7aataT2 1 hour ago

gslayen

Galia Slayen RT @CBSDFW: Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas: https://t.co/7EIEcGlyG7 https://t.co/Q9dIAXiJ5q 2 hours ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas https://t.co/4lLO2FBb2z #dallas 2 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas: https://t.co/7EIEcGlyG7 https://t.co/Q9dIAXiJ5q 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas [Video]2020 Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Visits Dallas

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg visits Dallas Saturday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:58Published

Mike Espy Running on Democratic Ticket in Race for Mississippi's U.S. Senate Seat [Video]Mike Espy Running on Democratic Ticket in Race for Mississippi's U.S. Senate Seat

Mike Espy Running on Democratic Ticket in Race for Mississippi's U.S. Senate Seat

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.