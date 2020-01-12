|
Ilya Kovalchuk snaps losing streak with OT winner
|
Ilya Kovalchuk earns his first goal as a member of the Canadiens in emphatic fashion, winning the game in overtime to snap the Habs' eight-game losing streak
|
|
Ilya Kovalchuk's winner in overtime helped the Montreal Canadiens snap an eight-game losing streak...
CBC.ca - Published
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk's winner with 52 seconds left in overtime helped the...
Seattle Times - Published
|
|
