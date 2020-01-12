Global  

Ilya Kovalchuk snaps losing streak with OT winner

Ilya Kovalchuk earns his first goal as a member of the Canadiens in emphatic fashion, winning the game in overtime to snap the Habs' eight-game losing streak
Kovalchuk, Habs snap 8-game slide with OT victory over Sens

Ilya Kovalchuk's winner in overtime helped the Montreal Canadiens snap an eight-game losing streak...
CBC.ca - Published

Kovalchuk’s OT goal gives Canadiens 2-1 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk’s winner with 52 seconds left in overtime helped the...
Seattle Times - Published


